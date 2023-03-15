Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,798 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Artivion worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 64,469 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 274,524 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 22,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $292,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AORT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 65,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

