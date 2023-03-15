Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.
Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ARIS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04.
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
