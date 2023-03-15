Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of ARIS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a P/E ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 279,384 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

