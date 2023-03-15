Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARYMF remained flat at C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,620. Argosy Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

