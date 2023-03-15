Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Reduced by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

