Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.