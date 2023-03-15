Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
