Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $88.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $88.86 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00064095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

