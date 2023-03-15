Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.42. 899,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,031,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $616.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

