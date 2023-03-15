Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

