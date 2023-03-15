Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ADM opened at $78.95 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.