Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

ARI stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 4,770,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,356. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

