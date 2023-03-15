API3 (API3) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.98 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $85.98 million and $16.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00408853 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.67 or 0.27635775 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.