Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 523,933 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

