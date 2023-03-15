Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Up 4.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. 584,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,822,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOUS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
