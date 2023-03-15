Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $193.94 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $10.40 or 0.00041678 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $193.94 million and $18,849.54 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.02141125 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $9,517.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

