Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 730.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.94) to GBX 1,350 ($16.45) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.84) to GBX 1,640 ($19.99) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.60) to GBX 1,260 ($15.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,202.06.

Shares of Antofagasta stock remained flat at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

