Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Trading Up 1.4 %

Anglo American stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.66) to GBX 3,400 ($41.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,442.86.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

