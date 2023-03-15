Anglo American plc (NGLOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on May 5th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.44) to GBX 3,500 ($42.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,442.86.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

