Analyzing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and OneSpan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.11 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.51 OneSpan $219.01 million 3.44 -$14.43 million ($0.36) -52.25

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpan. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 3 2 0 2.17 OneSpan 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Light & Wonder and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76% OneSpan -6.59% -4.42% -2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats OneSpan on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

