Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $188.00.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00.

2/28/2023 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00.

1/18/2023 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.5 %

SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

