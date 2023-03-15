Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 15th (AMS, BOCH, CBG, CP, DII.B, DLG, FDM, FFH, FTS, FUTR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 15th:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 296 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc alerts:

Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 507 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$110.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an add rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Future (LON:FUTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.50.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.00.

TUI (LON:TUI) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.