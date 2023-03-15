Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $25.67

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $534.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

