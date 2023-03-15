Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $62.29

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $42.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,123,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

