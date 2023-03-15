Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
