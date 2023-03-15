ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 0.6 %

ams-OSRAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.