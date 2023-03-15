AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:AXR opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.