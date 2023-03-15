AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

