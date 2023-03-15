AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading 4.2% Higher

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. 25,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

