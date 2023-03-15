Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Shares Down 0%

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. 4,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (LEND)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.