Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00014096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

