Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.60 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

