Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

