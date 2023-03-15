Amp (AMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.35 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $155.60 million and $14.35 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00406221 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.66 or 0.27457855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.