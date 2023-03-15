Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

FOLD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

FOLD opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,969,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,773,000 after acquiring an additional 477,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after purchasing an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

