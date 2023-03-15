Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 35,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $255.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.