American Vanguard Co. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 14th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 29,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,905. The company has a market cap of $610.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 345.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

