American Trust Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $12,661,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
BIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 5,121,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
