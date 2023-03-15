American Trust Purchases Shares of 35,046 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,786. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.