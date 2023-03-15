American Trust Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American Trust boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,567. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.