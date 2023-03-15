American Trust Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 133.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 117,236 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 213.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DE traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.67. 615,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.53 and a 200 day moving average of $403.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

