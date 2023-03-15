American Trust Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

American Trust lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $98.14. 145,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

