American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 3,333,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,798. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.