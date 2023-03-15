American Trust Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.