American Trust Acquires 15,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 456.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE EOG traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 1,601,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

