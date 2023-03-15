American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
