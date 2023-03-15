American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

