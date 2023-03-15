American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,656. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

