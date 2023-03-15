American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Down 3.6 %

AREB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 134,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,383. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

