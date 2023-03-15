American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.96

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 5226862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.