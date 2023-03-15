American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $471,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. 3,351,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,641. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.