American Express (NYSE:AXP) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Head to Head Analysis

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.16% 31.76% 3.55% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $52.56 billion 2.32 $7.51 billion $9.84 16.66 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Express and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Express and Magic Empire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 3 9 6 0 2.17 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $175.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

American Express beats Magic Empire Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and op

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

