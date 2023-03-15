American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 940,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Express by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

