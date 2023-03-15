American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.24 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

