Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile



Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

